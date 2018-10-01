5 Tips for a successful lifestyle family photo session

The scene is set. The light is ideal. The scene is beautiful. Your camera settings are perfectly dialed-in. There couldn’t be a better scenario for grabbing the image of your dreams.

You are confident.

You are excited.

YOU are about to create art.

However, that vision of photographic perfection quickly fades as reality sets in. The four-year-old decides she’s hungry, and Dad starts to get flustered about the props. And once you’ve got those two under control? You realize the adorable two year old has discovered dirt and has decided it would be the perfect accessory for the shoot. Poor mom gets upset because that outfit is ruined and she’s already done laundry today. That’s when you all watch pitifully as the balloons you purchased for the session float off into the abyss.

That perfect shot you had envisioned? It has sailed away with those balloons.

You’ve been there, right? (I mean, please don’t say I am the only one who has been here!)

