5 Tips for photographing fall color beautifully

French philosopher Albert Camus once said, “Autumn is a second spring, when every leaf is a flower.” For photographers, this sentiment means a season full of beautiful colors and moods to capture.

Autumn officially begins in late September. It is around this time that we begin to see a seasonal change that has long inspired photographers from all over the northern hemisphere. What was perhaps a simple tree all summer has suddenly transformed into a colorful beauty. Now it can stand on its own as the subject of your photographs. Even a tree that lost all its leaves can be special! Give that tree some beautiful dramatic light or add a special compositional component and you can create a frame with an emotional pull and powerful narrative.