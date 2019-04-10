I am a mother to five children. Plus a dog, cat, goats, and chickens. Believe me: I know what a mess is!

I am also a mother who loves to take pictures of her family. And while I am not necessarily ashamed of our “lived-in” home, I am also not always wanting to advertise the piles of school papers, stacks of laundry, muddy footprints, and scattered toys that are part of our everyday.

More than misrepresenting our mess, I want to make sure that what is important to me is readily visible to my audience in my photos. I don’t want our mess distracting from my kids’ adorable little faces!

Over the years I have learned some creative tricks for keeping the clutter of everyday life at bay so that your subjects can shine. Today I am sharing five of my best tips for minimizing the mess (you won’t need to touch the vacuum once!) in your photographs.