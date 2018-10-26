5 Tips to infuse your photography with joy

Happiness is the backbone of my work. I’ve always been obsessed with capturing wild, joyful moments and I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon.

Over the years I have been asked hundreds of times how I capture so much joy in my images. We always hear stories of uncooperative kids and stressed parents, but my subjects are always smiling and bursting with happiness.

Of course, there are many ways to elicit joy but I do think that the simple, honest answer is: you really need to WORK for it.

You could wait for joy to happen naturally. After all, kids are usually joyful, right? However if you are a family photographer and spend only an hour or two with your clients, it’s likely not a good plan to just hope that joy will show up on its own. Take matters into your own hands and do something to jumpstart the fun.

If I am going to be honest with you, shooting for joy is not an easy task! It requires a lot of effort and energy from the photographer…you! There will be sessions where you end-up sweaty, exhausted, and drained. But it’s also incredibly rewarding and that is why I love it so much.

Fortunately, there are several things you can do to make your job easier. Let’s see how!