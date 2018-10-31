5 steps to make your photography portfolio stronger

In this example, my dark subjects are on a brighter background. They are framed by the horizon line and they are in a clean space. Their limbs are fully within the photograph and the light is beautiful.

Add depth to your image

How does one add depth to a two-dimensional photograph, you ask? By carefully constructing a frame that has elements in the foreground, the middle ground, and the background. Doing so will create a sense of space that will make your photographs so much stronger.

Sometimes a simple portrait calls for only a singular subject with no other elements in the frame. And that is fine! However, when you want to tell a deeper story with your photographs, you need to use every millimeter in your picture!

You want your viewers feel as though they can move through the frame and into the story themselves. Here are some simple ways to add depth:

•Put something in the foreground (but don’t let it distract from your subject…nothing too bright or eye-catching)

•Opt for a point of view where we can see the environment

•Close your aperture to keep desirable elements in focus

•Use light intentionally (backlight allows the sun to be the background element!)

•Place cool colors at the back and warm colors at the front of your image, and vice versa, to see how colors recede and emerge (this is a great trick I learned in Fine Art and Visual Expression with Elle Walker)