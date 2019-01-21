5 simple props to make your photos stand out in the crowd

As you scroll through your Instagram feed, it can be overwhelming seeing all of the talent and beauty that photographers capture. How in the world to make your own photographs stand out in that big sea of imagery?

I am here to tell you that you can! And you don’t have to break the bank to do it! All you need is your camera, a willing subject (your kids are a great option), a little imagination, and a few simple props.

These five props are items that can be found in every home, backyard, or big box store. With just a little preparation, you will be creating styled portraits that shine!