Use minor variations in each pose

Many moms are feeling pretty uncomfortable by the time they have their maternity session. No one wants to do a lot of walking around when their ankles are swollen!

Using the same pose and same location with subtle changes will allow you to capture a full gallery without needing to wear mom out with wardrobe and location changes every five minutes.

Use the above 5 poses and then add these subtle changes to create a variety of looks for your clients:

Direct mom’s eyes and hands

With each pose, give directions to change things up by changing where mom looks and places her hands. Asking mom to look at the camera, then look at her belly, then close her eyes gives you three shots without her moving a muscle!

Then have her move both hands to the bottom of her belly, move one hand on top of the belly/one hand under the belly, look to the side, turn her chin to one side and have her sniff her shoulder (but keep that chin slightly pushed out). All of these tiny variations will create new photos with new emotions that will help you capture all of the love and excitement of expecting a baby.

Have siblings and pets going the fun

Just like it is a good idea to get mom’s partner in on action, be sure to get everyone in the family captured, too! Kids can hug the belly, kiss the belly, stand or sit next to mom and hug her arm. A toddler can sit on top of mom’s belly facing toward her.

And the furry family members count, too! Have mom bend down to kiss her pup or encourage the cat to come over to the sofa for a reclining shot. These are often the most unforgettable shots of the whole session!

Add props or change outfits

Simplicity is great in a maternity session, but if mom is game for changing outfits then by all means let her! It can be really fun to get her in a flowing gown and a pair of jeans to show more sides of her personality. Keep in mind that asking mom to change outfits too many times can wear her out. I recommend keeping it to 1-2 outfits.

If outfit changes seem too overwhelming, try adding easy props to the mix to add some variety. A blanket, floral crown, or even one of baby’s outfits can be sweet without distracting from mom or her bump.