5 Reasons to photograph with a film camera today

I grew up photographing with film. There was no rating my film, metering for the light or doing anything special with my camera. I just clicked the shutter. And it worked! Every time I opened that small little photo envelope from the local drugstore developing lab, there was magic inside.

Last year after hitting a creative roadblock with my digital camera, I wanted to reconnect with that magical feeling. I signed up for a film class, ordered a film camera online and a few rolls of 35mm film.

I shot my first roll of film in ages in about 10 seconds flat! It was so freeing to let go of the expectation of perfection. I didn’t worry myself with the finished product. Rather, I set out to simply enjoy the process of shooting. And honestly? I had accepted that the photos on that roll of film would be disposable.

I was so wrong. Opening my very first email with my film scans, and every one since, has felt like Christmas morning! The experience continues to be as magical as those days opening the envelope of photos at the drugstore. Even better, it has reawakened my creativity and photographic motivation.

And I don’t want to keep the magic all to myself! These are the top 5 reasons why YOU should be shooting film, too.