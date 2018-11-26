5 Non-photography activities to help you find your photographic style

As you dive into the art of photography, you quickly hear that you need to find your own “voice.” Your own style. Something that sets you apart from everyone else. That as you continue on your photography journey your voice will start to emerge and develop.

But how do we find our own voice? How do we set ourselves apart from all of the other amazing photographers whose work we love? How to do create work that is true to our personal style instead of just creating what we think other people will like?

There are so many ways to figure out your voice and style with a camera in hand. However, sometimes the best way to find your style is to put the camera down for a bit.

Take time to look inwards at yourself. Step away from photography and find the other activities that feed your soul and your creative side. Spend some time doing the activities that make you feel happy and inspired. Take a break to reconnect with yourself and try and get all of the other ‘voices’ out of your head.

These are my favorite 5 non-photography activities for reconnecting with my voice. Engaging in these activities will fuel your creativity and help you take photographs that are true to you.