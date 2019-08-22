Why games?

But if I let them just go nuts I will lose them (sometimes, quite literally!). So instead, I play games with them. The simple rules of the games keep everyone in line and keep them having fun. This allows me to get the genuine moments, expressions, interactions, and movement I love in photos. Everyone stays engaged while I maintain control of the session.

When you play games during your family photo sessions, whether they be with clients or with your own family, you will immediately see stronger connections and interactions between your subjects.

Even better, your subjects will enjoy having their photos taken. Even the dads! Happy clients look wonderful in their pictures, and they also talk to their friends. It’s also much easier for me, the photographer, when I know people are having fun. I’m not scrambling to figure out what to do next with my subjects because they are already entertained.

These are the five games I play most often with kids and families. I save these for after the “smile-at-the-camera” shots are all done. The kids may be getting a bit restless and everyone is more comfortable with the photographer. The family is ready to move and play! It’s a wonderful way to insure that we all leave on a high note with photos we love.