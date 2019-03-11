The pose for Grandma’s living room picture frame

You know the photo I’m talking about. It’s the traditional family portrait that every grandparent wants. Each family member (and the dog!) is looking at the camera with a nice, big smile.

This is often the shot with which I start a session. Most families are prepared to look at the camera and grin. It’s what we’ve been trained to do! They also may be feeling self-conscious and awkward. I find it’s the perfect time to pose them and get that out of the way. It doesn’t take very long and gets everyone comfortable together.

How do you achieve it? Start with the parents. I start by directing them to stand together. Once they are in place, it’s easy to place children around them.

I like to work in layers and with a triangle composition in mind. Children can go on one or both sides, in the middle, and in arms or balanced on hips (depending on the family). If you do have a little one on a hip and he or she is shy and inclined to nestle into a parent’s shoulder, make sure to have the child facing out towards the light.

Try to eliminate space between your subjects. Physical connection translates to emotional connection in a photo! Therefore you’ll want lots of touching and very little space in-between.

This might be the most “unnatural” posing you’ll do, but I like to be honest with my clients. I will say, “this probably feels weird to you, but I assure you it looks really nice in photos.”

Start out suggesting that they hold hands and place hands on shoulders or waists or backs. Let them connect on their own first and then tailor the pose so that it looks cleaner for the camera.

Be sure to have them relax their hands and shoulders. If necessary, have the kids step out from their parents just a bit so they don’t appear hidden or squished. It is absolutely okay for you to make adjustments. You are the expert here and your clients will be glad you are making them look their best.

Pro tip: If you can get the kiddos to engage and giggle or laugh as you make adjustments, parents will immediately begin to relax, too. I like to run up and pretend I’m going to shoot up one of the kids noses and say something like, “I hope it’s clean up there!” That usually gets everyone laughing. Laughter is organic!