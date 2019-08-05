Summer has flown by once again. After a few months of carefree days playing in the pool, it’s time to jump back into the routine and gear-up for another year of school.

And of course, you are going to want to have your camera ready!

But how do you tell the story of a new school year in pictures? How do you speak to the events of the back-to-school routine and make these photos stand out from the everyday?

One of my favorite ways to define special occasions, including back-to-school, is to add simple props. These don’t need to break the bank or distract from the kids. Rather, they are simple additions that add context for my audience and allow me to communicate clearly what makes these photos special.

This list includes items that you likely already have around the house and are easy to add to the mix. Try adding them to your back-to-school photos to document the moment and capture the memories.