At Clickin Moms, one of our favorite long-running traditions is the bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and Clickin Moms members share what they were inspired to capture.

Earlier this year, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme “Light.” and we were so blown away by the images you made and shared with us.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We are thrilled to congratulate Crystal Gonsalves for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!