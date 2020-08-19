One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.
In May and June, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme “Smile” and they definitely inspired us – it was hard to narrow it down!
Congratulations to Lisa Johnson for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!
Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorites from this past month:
Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session?
The Clickin Moms July/August forum photo contest is open and the theme is SUMMERTIME. We want to see your favorite interpretation of this theme!
And if you’re not yet a member of Clickin Moms, we’d LOVE to have you come join us! As a member, you get access to photography tutorials, video demos, Q&A threads, image critiques, photo challenges and contests like this one, and so much more! Right now, you can come try us out FREE for two weeks. Become a member today!
Leave A Comment