One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.

In May and June, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme “Smile” and they definitely inspired us – it was hard to narrow it down!

Congratulations to Lisa Johnson for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorites from this past month: