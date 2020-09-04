Share652
One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.

In July and August, the Clickin Moms community shared images that captured the theme “Summertime” and we’ve picked 43 of our favorites that will keep us warm and smiling through the winter.

Congratulations to Ally Quinlan for her winning image (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorites from this past month:

Bindu Liang
Christine Danjou
Amanda Barrick
Kirsten Malone
Kim Haun
Kim Milano
Dalya Gershtein
Maria Antonella
Lisa Tichané
Lindsey Lee
Kristen Prieto
Libby Grohmann
Allison Davis
Kirsty Larmour
Leila Psaromatis
Lola Vargas
Melissa Bissell
Summer Hughes
Summer Hughes
Rochelle Hepworth
Nicole Ball
Beth Cagnoni
Jenn Hicks
Jess Buttermore
Milène Aubert
Christie Klepper
Vanessa Barrow
Ivana Reay-Jones
Annick Paradis
Regina Melo
Chrissy Lamb
Heather Wilson
Katy Bindels
Agne Jasevskiene
Saranya Padmanaban
Stephanie Rufener
Felicia Doan
Vanessa Grausam
Mickie DeVries
Bethany Seely
Lisa Lombardi
Kristina Svirskaite
Erin Wagnild

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session?

The Clickin Moms September forum photo contest is open and in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, the theme is GOLD HOPE. We invite you to share your favorite image inspired by this theme.

And if you’re not yet a member of Clickin Moms, we’d LOVE to have you come join us! As a member, you get access to photography tutorials, video demos, Q&A threads, image critiques, photo challenges and contests like this one, and so much more! Right now, you can come try us out FREE for two weeks. Become a member today!

