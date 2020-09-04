One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.

In July and August, the Clickin Moms community shared images that captured the theme “Summertime” and we’ve picked 43 of our favorites that will keep us warm and smiling through the winter.

Congratulations to Ally Quinlan for her winning image (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorites from this past month: