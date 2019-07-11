Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

In June, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Fatherhood.” These photographs capture the strength, tenderness, and love that make fathers so special.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Ally Quinlan for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

You can win, too! Enter this month’s forum photo contest with your take on the theme “REAL LIFE” for a chance to be featured here on the Clickin Moms Blog and win a free live Breakout session!