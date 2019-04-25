Use an app that gives you more control while shooting

It may feel limiting going from your DSLR to your mobile phone for photography, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Sure, your big camera has a thousand knobs and dials to control every aspect of your photo. But did you know that there are apps that will allow you to have more control over the images you take with your phone’s camera too?

Look for an app that allows you to easily change your settings. An application that lets you have full control over exposure, white balance/color temperature, ISO, shutter speed, and focal point will allow you to get more intentional results in any shooting situation. By having the option to control these factors, you’ll begin to feel more creative with the images you’re producing from your mobile phone.

Also, just like shooting in RAW is recommended in order to have the most latitude in photo editing, the same is true for your mobile photography. Utilize an app that allows you to shoot with your phone in RAW format so you have more control during the editing process.

These are some favorites that allow you to have more control over the final image than your phone’s built-in camera:

VSCO

Lightroom Mobile

ProCamera

Camera +2

The more you understand the app you’re using to take your photos, the better your images are bound to turn out. It’s important to take the time out to really learn how to maximize your available apps just as you would learn to better operate your DSLR.