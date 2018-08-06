39 Photographs of summertime FUN!

by Clickin Moms Blog | 0 Comments

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest: we announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

And did we mention that there are prizes?!?!

We all played together in the 10th Annual Clickin Moms Photo Hunt throughout the month of July and our members showed us once again just how much talent is in this amazing community. With images of sandy beaches, splashing in the pool, and lazy days basking under the sun, we were able to experience all of the magic of summer through our members’ imagery.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Linsey Davis for her winning shot that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Jenn Bartell
Kristen Caillier
Liana Bunde
Cary Ann Krogsgaard
Kristen Ryan
Amanda Bruns
Lisa Howeler
Tressa Maciag
Olga Levien
Melanie Crawford
Jyo Pattis
Jess Buttermore
Katrina Steele
Kelly Bell
Anna Hurley
Kamila Stofirova
Shannon Kachuba
Sharrisa Paranada
Dewi Koomen
Emily Teater
Kory Callihan
Sarah Mikesell
Stephanie Jones
Sara Oberlander
Lindsey Bohlen
Miranda Gordon
Niki Wise
Mabel Chow
Dustyn Yonke
Maria Antonella
El Fung
Kathleen Collins
Linsey Davis
Jamie Eilts
Aimee Glucina
Alina Clark
Brittany Smith
Angie Warmington
Beth Mosher

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: Daily Grind.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!
About the Author:

From the parent company Click & Company, Clickin Moms has revolutionized the photography industry as the first and largest organization to embrace and serve female photographers of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals. Visit Clickin Moms Blog online.
