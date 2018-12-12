37 Photos that capture the joy and love of friendship

Share144
Tweet
Pin1
145 Shares

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

There could be no more perfect theme for the Clickin Moms community than “Friendship.” Clickin Moms is a place where we create bonds over our shared passion for capturing moments beautifully. As always, our members rose to the challenge and created images that warmed our hearts and inspired us.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Sarah Boccolucci for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Jamie Eilts
Cary Ann Krogsgaard
Tania Dely
Melissa Richard
Leslie Crane
Lindsay Herkert
Stephanie Rufener
Sharissa Paranada
Lauren Dougherty
Jill Carson
Kristen Anderson
Teresa Clancy Jackson
Vanessa Barrow
Thao Lai
Taylor Moore
Shannon Kachuba
Miranda Gordon
Karyn Novakowski
Carmody Baker
Carrie Mancinelli
Jenny Rosenbring
Julie Scheuler
Anna Hurley
Kory Callihan
Jennifer Hazard
Amanda Bradt
Karen Schanely
Megan Kunz
Beth Cagnoni
Laura Kuisle
Sarah Hartley
Sara Elliott
Shannon Kiser
Jessica Meyers

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: Holiday.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

Share144
Tweet
Pin1
145 Shares

About the Author:

From the parent company Click & Company, Clickin Moms has revolutionized the photography industry as the first and largest organization to embrace and serve female photographers of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals.

Related Posts

One Comment

  1. Christopher Hall Dec 14 2018 at 1:40 am - Reply

    Wonderful photographs. The one in the sink is brilliant.

Leave A Comment

Follow this blog