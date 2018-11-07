37 Photographs that capture the beauty of the great outdoors

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest: we announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

The October forum photo contest theme was “Outdoors.” Armed with their cameras, the Clickin Moms community stepped outside and captured everything from majestic mountains to serene beaches and everything in between. We were in awe of the beauty of nature and the beauty with which our members captured it in photographs.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate D’Ann Boal for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Jessica Barr
Melissa Richard
Lisa Astle
Lisa Coole
Beth Cagnoni
Kate Sullivan
Britney Johnson
Bri Viglianco
Lauren Benesh
Mabel Chow
Theresa Ratermann
Tressa Maciag
Kim Peterson
Bethany Chamberlin
Aimee Glucina
Kelly Bell
Amy Miller
Leah McLean
Patti Keller
Samantha Degens
Jillian Baudry
Courtney Kirkland
Taylor Moore
Shannon Boden
Nancy Andricsak
Ioana Muntean
Jolene Waldner
Marti Austin
Dewi Koomen
Claire Humphries
Chelsea Berscheid
Jess Buttermore
Lisa Schwenneker
Lindsey Bohlen
Lori Timmis
Kory Callihan

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: Friendship.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

BECOME A CLICKIN MOMS MEMBER TODAY!
About the Author:

From the parent company Click & Company, Clickin Moms has revolutionized the photography industry as the first and largest organization to embrace and serve female photographers of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals.

One Comment

  1. Christopher Hall Nov 07 2018 at 11:30 pm - Reply

    Love the photo of the kid with the umbrella

