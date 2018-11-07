37 Photographs that capture the beauty of the great outdoors

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest: we announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

The October forum photo contest theme was “Outdoors.” Armed with their cameras, the Clickin Moms community stepped outside and captured everything from majestic mountains to serene beaches and everything in between. We were in awe of the beauty of nature and the beauty with which our members captured it in photographs.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate D’Ann Boal for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!