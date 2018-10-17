35 Photographs inspired by Gold Hope

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest: we announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

The Gold Hope Project is a most beautiful effort to provide beautiful photographs free of charge to kids who have been affected by cancer. By raising awareness, funding innovative research, and partnering with volunteer photographers around the world, The Gold Hope Project is making a difference.

As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the members of Clickin Moms worked to create images to honor all of the kids who have fought or are fighting cancer. With the theme “Gold Hope,” our members shared photographs that mirrored the beauty and strength of these special kids and of The Gold Hope Project.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Jamie Eilts for her winning shot that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!