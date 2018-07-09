35 heart-melting photos of fatherhood

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest: we announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

And did we mention that there are prizes?!?!

The June theme of Fatherhood showed us once again just how much talent is in this amazing community. With imagery ranging from tender and sweet to hilarious and heart-warming, the Clickin Moms members wowed us once again with the honesty and beauty of their photography.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Kristen Ryan for her winning shot that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!