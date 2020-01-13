At Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, challenges, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and Clickin Moms members share what they were inspired to capture.
In November and December, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Gratitude.” We wanted to see how you capture the world with the camera you almost always have right at your side.
Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We are thrilled to congratulate Bree Bain for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!
Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session?
The Clickin Moms January/February forum photo contest is open and the theme is LIGHT. We want to see your favorite interpretation of this theme!
(And if you’re not yet a member of Clickin Moms, we’d LOVE to have you come join us! As a member, you get access to thousands of photography tutorials, Q&A threads, image critiques, photo challenges and contests like this one, and so much more! Become a member today!
What a beautiful collection of heart warming images ♥
So very honored to be featured here….so many beautiful amazing entries! Thank you Clickin Moms!