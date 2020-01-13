Share509
Tweet
Pin1
510 Shares

At Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, challenges, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and Clickin Moms members share what they were inspired to capture.

In November and December, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Gratitude.” We wanted to see how you capture the world with the camera you almost always have right at your side.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We are thrilled to congratulate Bree Bain for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Vina Howell
Sara-Oberlander-Gratitude
Sara Oberlander
Corien-Steenstra-Gratitude
Corien Steenstra
Katlyn-Roloff-Gratitude
Katlyn Roloff
Katherine-Spooner-Gratitude
Katherine Spooner
Marcella-deGraaf-Gratitude
Marcella de Graaf
Kristen-Davidson-Gratitude
Kristen Davidson
MollyC-Gratitude
Molly Carstater
Carol-Roberts-Gratitude
Carol Roberts
Blaire-Elizabeth-Gratitude
Blaire Ring
Catalina-Aristizabal-Gratitude
Catalina Aristizabal
Cheryl-Weg-Gratitude
Cheryl Weg
Karen-Holden-Gratitude
Karen Holden
Kayla-Kelly-Gratitude
Kayla Kelly
Eve-Tuft-Gratitude
Eve Tuft
Suzanne-Blazer-Gratitude
Suzanne Blazer
Alma-Veronica-Umana-Gratitude
Alma Veronica Umana
Corina-Muresan-Gratitude
Corina Muresan
Melissa-Richard-Gratitude
Melissa Richard
Megan-Yanagi-Gratitude
Megan Yanagi
Deb-Downes-Gratitude
Deb Downes
Annie-Kiener-Gratitude
Annie Kiener
Kayla-Rochelle-Gratitude
Kayla Rochelle
Leah-Barad-Gratitude
Leah Barad
Liana-Bunde-Gratitude
Liana Bunde
Kristin-Vucina-Gratitude
Kristin Vucina
Errin-Gray-Gratitude
Errin Gray
Dhagash-Shah-Gratitude
Dhagash Shah
Marie-Schrier-Gratitude
Marie Schrier
Bree-Bain-Gratitude
Bree Bain - WINNER
Jamie-Rubeis-Gratitude
Jamie Rubeis
Courtney-Heckler-Gratitude
Courtney Heckler
Jenny-Brake-Gratitude
Jenny Brake
Geli-Andere-Gratitude
Geli Andere

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session?

The Clickin Moms January/February forum photo contest is open and the theme is LIGHT. We want to see your favorite interpretation of this theme!

(And if you’re not yet a member of Clickin Moms, we’d LOVE to have you come join us! As a member, you get access to thousands of photography tutorials, Q&A threads, image critiques, photo challenges and contests like this one, and so much more! Become a member today! 

Share509
Tweet
Pin1
510 Shares