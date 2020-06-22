At Clickin Moms, one of our favorite long-running traditions is the bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.

In March and April, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme “Movement” and they definitely inspired us!

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We are thrilled to congratulate Jill Carson for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!