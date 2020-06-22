At Clickin Moms, one of our favorite long-running traditions is the bimonthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.
In March and April, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme “Movement” and they definitely inspired us!
Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We are thrilled to congratulate Jill Carson for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!
Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session?
The Clickin Moms May/June forum photo contest is open and the theme is SMILE. We want to see your favorite interpretation of this theme!
And if you’re not yet a member of Clickin Moms, we’d LOVE to have you come join us! As a member, you get access to photography tutorials, video demos, Q&A threads, image critiques, photo challenges and contests like this one, and so much more! Right now, you can come try us out FREE for two weeks. Become a member today!
