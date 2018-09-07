31 Photographs that capture the beauty of the daily grind

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest: we announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

And did we mention that there are prizes?!?!

While all of our favorite photographers may look like they have glamorous, perfectly curated lives over on Instagram, we know that all of us have the same stuff filling-in all the space between those perfect moments. We all have laundry to fold, dishes to wash, family commitments to uphold, routines to follow. This is where the August forum photo contest theme The Daily Grind was born: in our connection through the seemingly mundane tasks of the everyday and a desire to capture these moments with the same care and artistry we give to the “perfect” moments.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Ashley Waters for her winning shot that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!