A Project 365

What is a Project 365? It’s a challenge that requires you to take at least one new photo every day for an entire year.

The best way to improve your skills in any given capacity is to practice with intentionality and consistency. With this being true, it should come as no surprise that a project 365 would help you to become a better photographer. You’re practicing with purpose every day!

Picking up your camera everyday helps you to become more familiar with your settings. In this way, operating your camera becomes second nature.

Also, shooting a new photo every day pushes your creativity. Chances are, you will get bored if you try the same old thing 365 times.

And that’s good! Because it means that you will try new things! And when you try new things, you grow as an artist.

Daily shooting encourages you to look at your everyday surroundings with an evaluative eye. You will work to see your world in new ways. You will allow yourself to capture things you may not have considered to be worthy subjects in the past. And you will find yourself appreciating the photo-worthiness of your everyday on a whole new level.

A common challenge when taking on a project 365 is remaining consistent. Taking a photo everyday can be really hard to keep up with!