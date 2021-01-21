One of our favorite and longest running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our forum photo contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our talented members share what they were inspired to capture.
In November and December, the Clickin Moms community shared images that embodied the theme “feels like home” and we’ve picked 28 of our favorites that we’re so excited to share with you.
Congratulations to Melinda McIntyre for her winning image (above) that has earned her a live Breakout Session from Click Photo School!
Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorite and inspiring images from this past month:
The Clickin Moms January/February forum photo contest is open through February 27, 2021 and the theme is MOOD. We’d love for you to share your favorite image inspired by this theme.
Thank you so much for including my image among so many talented photographers. It was a lovely surprise!