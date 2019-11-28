The holidays are here – and what’s more fun than shopping for those that you love?!
We’re kicking off the season by rounding up the items we’ve put on our own photographer wish lists, along with some of the very best tried-and-true products that we already have and love.
So grab a cup of something festive, get cozy, and enjoy these ideas – handpicked by our team – for the photography-lover in your life! And for those of you who are yourself photographers, feel free to conveniently leave this page open for your loved ones to stumble upon, because we know you’re going to want some of these great gifts for yourself!
From all of us here at Clickin Moms, Happy Holidays!
Lyra Backpack by Kamrette
$199.00
We love a backpack style for camera bags, and this vegan leather version is the ultimate in elegance-meets-casual. Featuring a slim line design, the Lyra backpack uses a clever concept to fit more gear than you might expect!
Wacom Intuos tablet
$79.00
If you have ever edited with a tablet, you know that it is the best for giving you maximum control for those tricky tasks. Use it for precise editing, illustration, or handwriting right on the screen.
Replica Surfaces Hyper-realistic Photography Backdrops
$77.00
We adore these lightweight surfaces as realistic surfaces and backgrounds for food and product photography. They come in a range of styles, from white marble (our favorite!) to subway tile to butcher’s block to concrete. You can even combine two of the same – or two different –surface using an L-shaped stand to create a wall/table effect.
The Secret Lives of Color
$13.99
Understanding color and the role that it plays in art is vital to a photographer’s creative developent. This vibrant and intelligent book discusses the origin and stories behind colors, and it is as fascinating as a reference guide as it is perfect for coffee table placement.
Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera
$30.69
Most photographers love the look of film, but many aren’t ready to go all-in with a dedicated film camera and film stock. This is the perfect way to play around with film without making the commitment to switching from digital!
Assorted Patches for Photographers
$8.00
Photography lovers will snap to attention when they catch a glimpse of these embroidered adhesive patches —perfect for slapping on a jacket, backpack, or camera bag.
Meural Canvas
$445.00
This framed smart canvas gives photographs the look of a framed and printed print, while works of art are textured and lifelike. An elegant glare-free finish and auto-dimming dynamically suits any space. Not only can you alternate between personal photos and works of art from the masters, but you can also rotate between vertical and horizontal right on the wall!
KUVRD – Original Universal Lens Cap
$19.99
This compressible, shock-obsorbent universal lens cap fits 99% of lenses and can fit on either the front or rear of the lens to protect your lens from water, mud, dust, and sand.
The Art of Feminism
$22.49
With more than 350 works of art, illustration, photography, performance, and graphic design along with essays, this gorgeous book traces the way feminists have shaped visual arts and media throughout history.
Phillips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit
$99.99
Bye, bye mixed lighting! These bulbs give you the ability to adjust your interior lights to match the color temperature of the natural light outside, as well as to dim or brighten to suit your mood. You can even set them to schedules so your home lighting automatically glows warm at sunrise and sunset, while transitioning to clean daylight color during the day.
Photograp[her] tee
$30.00
The tee features the photograp[her] design on blue, slate gray or heather grey. The super soft tri-blend fabric will make it her favorite!
Fotostrap camera strap
$84.99
Fotostrap camera straps are among our favorites, and this canvas style is soft and comfy, with gorgeous leather details. These come in various colors, but we’re pretty sure you can’t go wrong with anything merlot.
Fractals Classic Prismatic Camera Filters (3-Pack)
$99.00
This prism pack (with carrying case!) is the perfect complement to creative photography. Designed to be used at a focal length of 30mm-85mm, these high quality crystal filters are micropolished to optimize image quality and have a thin profile ring to avoid vignetting or optical distortion.
Profoto C1 Smartphone Light
$299.00
The Profoto C1 is a smartphone studio light that fits in the palm of your hand. Create beautiful light wherever you go with automatic exposure and flash power based on the surrounding conditions, and switch between natural and dramatic images with a swipe of your finger. You can even use it in manual mode for maximum creative control over your power, exposure and color temperature. Need more power? Take your maximum brightness up from 1600 lumens to 4300 lumens with the C1 Plus ($499).
Editor’s Note: Be sure to read the single one-star review before giving it too much weight; that customer has not even used the light (we have!).
Vivian Maier: The Color Work
$40.99
The first definitive monograph of color photographs by American street photographer Vivian Maier, this definitive volume includes more than 150 color photographs, most of which have never been published in book form. It sheds light on the nature of Maier’s color images, examining them within the context of her black-and-white work as well as the images of street photographers with whom she clearly had kinship, like Eugène Atget and Lee Friedlander.
Canon SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer
$99.00
Instant gratification for the win! Give her the convenience of printing her favorite photo at a moment’s notice. This portable photo printer is perfect for at home and on the go. Print with AirPrint1, your camera’s memory Card2, or directly from Instagram via Canon’s app. You can even print photo booth layout prints, squares, sticker paper, or the classic 4×6.
Click Magazine
Nothing gets us more excited than when Click Magazine turns up in the mailbox. This award-winning magazine features gorgeous photography, practical education, and inspiring articles; the standard subscription includes both print and digital editions delivered to you six times a year.
Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine
$103.19
This is Nespresso’s smallest and sleekest espresso machine to date, and it brews some of the smoothest espresso we’ve ever tasted. Any photographer who’s had an early morning shoot or a late-night editing session (or, let’s be honest, any photographer who’s adulting!) would love this fabulous little machine.
Gift Membership to Clickin Moms
$60.00
The Clickin Moms community is the friendliest in the industry, and a membership will not only connect her with a fun & supportive collective of photographers at all levels, but it will also give her exclusive educational resources and a safe space online to ask questions, learn alongside others, and share her photos.
DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter
$1379.00
Splurge alert! This is one of the most wished-for products this year among photographers, and it’s easy to see why. Equipped with a Hasselblad L1D-20c camera with a 20MP 1” CMOS Sensor, the Mavic 2 lets you capture gorgeous aerial shots in stunning color detail. Whether she’s shooting landscapes, seascapes, or capturing the ultimate overhead perspective on lifestyle or documentary scenes, this gift would be a dream gift for any photographer.
3M Camera Post-it Dispenser
$13.94
This Post-it pop-up notes dispenser accepts 3 x 3 Post-it notepads in an adorable camera design – perfect for her desk!
Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 + rainbow film
$50.50
We love the fun of instant photography and this little camera is the perfect way to enjoy the magic of a photo magically developing right in front of your eyes! We are getting one for us and one for the kids.
Styled: Secrets for Arranging Rooms, from Tabletops to Bookshelves
$19.43
If there’s one thing photographers appreciate, it’s a beautiful setting. This book incldues a style diagnostic, insider tips, and more than 1,000 unique ideas from 75 envy-inducing rooms so that they can create more gorgeous, interesting, beautifully balanced spaces right at home.
Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit for Cameras
$12.99
With nearly 4,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars, you really can’t go with this bundle, which includes lens cleaner, an air blower, microfiber cloths, and more. Maybe this will finally convince that photographer you adore to stop cleaning her lenses with the corner of her shirt (maybe).
Wit & Delight Concrete Pencil Holder Bookends (Set of Two)
$24.00
These clever rose-hued concrete bookends from Anthropologie double as pencil holders, making them the perfect addition to the desk of your favorite photographer (she’ll need them to hold up all of her new photography books!).
VAVA USB C Hub 9-in-1 Adapter for Macbook Pro/Air (2018)
$39.99
As practical gifts go, it gets no better than this. If you know a photographer with a Macbook, you know a photogapher who needs this nifty adapter. The 9-in-1 USB-C hub features an Ethernet port, a charging port, a HDMI port, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, and USB 3. 0 Ports
Engraved Wooden Bar Necklace
$24.00
This handmade bamboo wood necklace comes in three phrase options – Camera Artist, Wanderer, or Light Seeker – and two choices of chain length (18″ or 20″) so you can get the perfect style for the photographer in your life.
Pelican 1550 Camera Case
$107.15
Nothing will keep your gear as safe as one of the watertight, virtually indestructible cases from Pelican. And not only will your gear travel safely in it, but it’s a great way to keep your lenses, speedlights, and other gear securely organized when you’re at home, too! The 1550 model linked below can hold multiple bodies and lenses – with room to spare – and comes with a unique pick-and-pluck foam organization system to precisely fit whatever gear you have. (And as of this writing, the black case is on sale at Amazon for an amazing $107, which is 36% off retail).
And we’d love to hear what’s on your photography wish list this year – as well as the products you’ve been loving on all year long! Leave us a note in the comments.
