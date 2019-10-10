Clickin Walk 2019 has come to a close and we are overwhelmed by what we have witnessed from this community. With 40 walk locations on four different continents, this event is truly a way to bring us together and share our love of photography with one another.

Of course, when you get the Clickin Moms community together, you aren’t simply going to get gorgeous photos. You are going to get laughter, inspiration, and fun! We have loved hearing the stories of friendship from all of this year’s participants and know that this is just the beginning of some amazing connections.

As we looked through the 2019 contest entries, we felt as if we were right there with all of our best online photography friends. We could see the sights, smell the scents, and hear the clicks of shutters. It was an absolute joy and honor to witness and it makes us so grateful for what we have in this truly global community.

And that is the joy of photography and the Clickin Moms community. We are made up of some of the most talented photographers around the world and when we all work together, we create work that makes us all that much more a part of each others lives.