And the 2018 Clickin Walk photo contest winners are…

Share108
Tweet
Pin
108 Shares

Clickin Walk 2018 brought photographers from around the globe together with a singular mission: to capture the world around us. Armed with our cameras, we set out into 48 locations on four different continents to do just that.

Of course, when you get the Clickin Moms community together, you aren’t simply going to get gorgeous photos. You are going to get laughter, inspiration, and fun! We have loved hearing the stories of friendship from all of this year’s participants and know that this is just the beginning of some amazing connections.

Looking through the contest entries, we felt like we were right there with our online friends. It was almost as if we were strolling the streets in Dubai, UAE and able to see the light dance in Newport Beach, CA and could smell the air in Montreal, Quebec.

And that is the joy of photography and the Clickin Moms community. We are made up of some of the most talented photographers around the globe and when we all work together, we create work that makes us all that much more a part of each others lives.

This year’s categories were PEOPLE, PLACES, and THINGS. The 2018 winning images did so much more than capture nouns. They captured the feeling and emotion of a moment and we couldn’t love them more. Of course, it was the most difficult of tasks to choose from the nearly one thousand images submitted. Be sure to go see the full gallery of featured photographs here!

PEOPLE

Grand Prize

Summer Hughes

Finalists

Stacy Moore
Amanda Barrick
Christa Neu
Aimee Glucina
Natalie Brunsman
Amanda Barrick
Kiyah Crittendon
Katie Kueck
Kirsty Larmour
Kelly Gibson

PLACES

Grand Prize

Tetiana Yatsenko

Finalists

Caneel Cardwell
Judith Krasinski
Candice Mears
Alexa Devane
Sopo Titvinidze
Mireia Vilaplana
Nicole Sinha
Kim Peterson
Larissa Lord
Shannon Small

THINGS

Grand Prize

Chrissy Mazer

Finalists

Laurie Kierstead
Kayla White
Leyna Butcher
Aly Nickerson
Melodi Downs
Summer Hughes
Indigo Larmour
Tiffany Kelly
Lora Ortiz
Maris Magnusen

Thank you to everyone who joined us for Clickin Walk 2018. We can’t wait to see you all again next year!

Want to be sure that you don’t miss out on fun events like Clickin Walk?

JOIN CLICKIN MOMS TODAY!

With thousands of exclusive educational articles and a community of experienced photographers to answer all of your questions, Clickin Moms is the BEST place to learn and grow in your photography journey.

Share108
Tweet
Pin
108 Shares

About the Author:

From the parent company Click & Company, Clickin Moms has revolutionized the photography industry as the first and largest organization to embrace and serve female photographers of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals.

Related Posts

2 Comments

  1. natalie Oct 24 2018 at 5:23 pm - Reply

    LOVED seeing all the photos from some crazy talented people. Can’t wait to do this again next year.

  2. Melissa Bissell Oct 24 2018 at 6:22 pm - Reply

    I wasn’t able to attend so it was fun to look through these and live vicariously through all of these incredibly talented photographers. Well done everyone!

Leave A Comment

Follow this blog