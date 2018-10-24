And the 2018 Clickin Walk photo contest winners are…

Clickin Walk 2018 brought photographers from around the globe together with a singular mission: to capture the world around us. Armed with our cameras, we set out into 48 locations on four different continents to do just that.

Of course, when you get the Clickin Moms community together, you aren’t simply going to get gorgeous photos. You are going to get laughter, inspiration, and fun! We have loved hearing the stories of friendship from all of this year’s participants and know that this is just the beginning of some amazing connections.

Looking through the contest entries, we felt like we were right there with our online friends. It was almost as if we were strolling the streets in Dubai, UAE and able to see the light dance in Newport Beach, CA and could smell the air in Montreal, Quebec.

And that is the joy of photography and the Clickin Moms community. We are made up of some of the most talented photographers around the globe and when we all work together, we create work that makes us all that much more a part of each others lives.

This year’s categories were PEOPLE, PLACES, and THINGS. The 2018 winning images did so much more than capture nouns. They captured the feeling and emotion of a moment and we couldn’t love them more. Of course, it was the most difficult of tasks to choose from the nearly one thousand images submitted. Be sure to go see the full gallery of featured photographs here!