15 Books every photographer should have on the bookshelf

Do you want to know what our perfect evening looks like? It involves a cup of tea. Some comfy pajamas. A good face mask. And a stack of books to keep us inspired and entertained while we relax by our favorite candle.
And we want you to have your own perfect evening! That’s why we have compiled a list of our favorite photography books. Ranging from collections of beautiful images to instructional tomes, these reads will keep you coming back over and over again, making them worthy of space on your bookshelf or coffee table.
Women of Vision: National Geographic Photographers on Assignment
by National Geographic
Eleven astoundingly talented female photojournalists lend their work to this gorgeous collection of images. No matter where they are in the world, these photographers manage to capture the emotion and story of their subjects and will inspire you to do the same.
The Visual Toolbox: 60 Lessons for Stronger Photographs
by David duChemin
Can you remember that one special teacher you had in school who not only taught you but also inspired you? The instructor who made you want to take the knowledge from the classroom and go out and apply it in the real world? For so many photographers, David duChemin is that teacher. In this book he shows you how the photographer creates a photo, not the camera, and how you can learn to see the world like an artist. Equally inspirational and instructional, this is a must read for any photographer.
Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves
by Kate T. Parker
Clickin Moms member Kate T. Parker has created a best selling book of portraits by showing the strength of her young subjects through her photographs and words. For us, this book is the perfect example of how photography can be used to uplift the subject and the viewer and the power we can have as artists with a voice.
Steal like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative
by Austin Kleon
Do you ever feel overwhelmed and inferior when you see all of the gorgeous work out there in the world? Then you need this book! Austin Kleon breaks down how to stay creative and confident with practical advice and exercises that are perfect for artists of any genre.
Animal Kingdom: A Collection of Portraits
by Randal Ford
This collection of photographs will take your breath away. Not only does Randal Ford manage to execute technically astounding photographs of his animal subjects, but he does so in a way that honors their personalities. You won’t want to put this book down.
The Decisive Moment
by Henri Cartier-Bresson
The world of modern street photography was shaped by the images and ideas of Henri Cartier-Bresson. In this book he illustrates the foundational concept of the decisive moment and to hold this book in your hands is to connect with the history of the craft.
Capture the Moment: The Modern Photographer’s Guide to Finding Beauty in Everyday and Family Life
by Sarah Wilkerson
We don’t love this book simply because it’s written by Click & Co. CEO Sarah Wilkerson and filled with the gorgeous imagery of the Clickin Moms community. Rather, we love this book because it shows that simple family moments are worthy of capturing beautifully. We know you will be inspired by the words and images within.
Studio Anywhere: A Photographer’s Guide to Shooting in Unconventional Locations
by Nick Fancher
This book is here to destroy all of your expectations of what a studio photographer “needs” to succeed. Nick Fancher makes the world his studio and you will be blown away by how he creates stunning results with the simplest of set-ups in any location.
The Woman in the Photograph
by Dana Gynther
Are you more of a fiction fan? Then this book will be one you love! A fictionalized account of socialite Lee Miller’s time in Paris, France, this book delves in to the art scene of the 1920s while recounting the main character’s transformation from photographic muse to photographic artist.
Humans of New York
by Brandon Stanton
This book reveals the power of a photograph to open the real story of a person. Brandon Stanton has roamed the streets of New York City in search of subjects whose faces have just as much to say as their words. This collection of portraits and conversations is the perfect reminder that the person sitting next to you is a subject worthy of art.
On Photography
by Susan Sontag
A fascinating collection of essays, quotations, and thoughts, On Photography delves into how this artistic medium has changed the world, how we see the world, and how we see art. A must read for any photographer who wants to understand the importance of what she does.
TIME History’s Greatest Images: The Worlds 100 Most Influential Photographs
by Kelly Knauer and the Editors of TIME
While there are sure to be arguments made for what makes an image “important,” you cannot deny the brilliance behind this collection. Whether the historical significance be in capturing an important figure, an important occasion, or an important discovery, these 100 images reveal the importance of photography in capturing it all.
Picture Perfect Practice
by Roberto Valenzuela
Ever feel overwhelmed by a difficult location, a subject who doesn’t know how to pose, or how to dial-in your camera settings? This book is for you! A self-training guide for photographers, Roberto Valenzuela breaks down how to overcome the challenges of photography to create images you love. Full of guidance and practical exercises, this book will make photographers at every level more confident.
Vivian Maier: Street Photographer
by Vivian Maier
Even though her work was never seen until after her death, Vivian Maier is still considered to be one of the most accomplished street photographers of the 20th century. Through her work, you will be inspired by her attention to detail, her ability to find the perfect composition in any scene, and her unique point of view that makes her work so perfectly hers.
The Creative Fight
by Chris Orwig
Chris Orwig is here to assure you that creativity is not for a select lucky few. Instead, it is something that is worked for, earned, and available to anyone willing to push themselves to find it. This book will teach you how to stay inspired and tap into your own unique creativity so that you can create work that makes you proud.
Do you have a book that’s not on the list that you think is a must-read for photographers? Tell us about it in the comments below!
