15 Books every photographer should have on the bookshelf

  • books we love 2
Do you want to know what our perfect evening looks like? It involves a cup of tea. Some comfy pajamas. A good face mask. And a stack of books to keep us inspired and entertained while we relax by our favorite candle.

And we want you to have your own perfect evening! That’s why we have compiled a list of our favorite photography books. Ranging from collections of beautiful images to instructional tomes, these reads will keep you coming back over and over again, making them worthy of space on your bookshelf or coffee table.

Women of Vision National geographic must read photography book Clickin Moms Blog

Women of Vision: National Geographic Photographers on Assignment

by National Geographic

Eleven astoundingly talented female photojournalists lend their work to this gorgeous collection of images. No matter where they are in the world, these photographers manage to capture the emotion and story of their subjects and will inspire you to do the same.

The Visual Toolbox David DuChemin Clickin Moms Blog book list

The Visual Toolbox: 60 Lessons for Stronger Photographs

by David duChemin

Can you remember that one special teacher you had in school who not only taught you but also inspired you? The instructor who made you want to take the knowledge from the classroom and go out and apply it in the real world? For so many photographers, David duChemin is that teacher. In this book he shows you how the photographer creates a photo, not the camera, and how you can learn to see the world like an artist. Equally inspirational and instructional, this is a must read for any photographer.

Strong is the New Pretty by Kate T Parker Clickin Moms book list

Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves

by Kate T. Parker

Clickin Moms member Kate T. Parker has created a best selling book of portraits by showing the strength of her young subjects through her photographs and words. For us, this book is the perfect example of how photography can be used to uplift the subject and the viewer and the power we can have as artists with a voice.

Steal Like an Artist Austin Kleon Clickin Moms Blog book list

Steal like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative

by Austin Kleon

Do you ever feel overwhelmed and inferior when you see all of the gorgeous work out there in the world? Then you need this book! Austin Kleon breaks down how to stay creative and confident with practical advice and exercises that are perfect for artists of any genre.

Animal Kingdom Randal Ford Clickin Moms Blog book list

Animal Kingdom: A Collection of Portraits

by Randal Ford

This collection of photographs will take your breath away. Not only does Randal Ford manage to execute technically astounding photographs of his animal subjects, but he does so in a way that honors their personalities. You won’t want to put this book down.

The Decisive Moment by Henri Cartier-Bresson Clickin Moms Blog book list

The Decisive Moment

by Henri Cartier-Bresson

The world of modern street photography was shaped by the images and ideas of Henri Cartier-Bresson. In this book he illustrates the foundational concept of the decisive moment and to hold this book in your hands is to connect with the history of the craft.

Capture the Moment by Sarah Wilkerson Clickin Moms Blog book list

Capture the Moment: The Modern Photographer’s Guide to Finding Beauty in Everyday and Family Life

by Sarah Wilkerson

We don’t love this book simply because it’s written by Click & Co. CEO Sarah Wilkerson and filled with the gorgeous imagery of the Clickin Moms community. Rather, we love this book because it shows that simple family moments are worthy of capturing beautifully. We know you will be inspired by the words and images within.

Studio Anywhere by Nick Fancher Clickin Moms Blog book list

Studio Anywhere: A Photographer’s Guide to Shooting in Unconventional Locations

by Nick Fancher

This book is here to destroy all of your expectations of what a studio photographer “needs” to succeed. Nick Fancher makes the world his studio and you will be blown away by how he creates stunning results with the simplest of set-ups in any location.

The Woman in the Photograph by Dana Gynther Clickin Moms Blog book list

The Woman in the Photograph

by Dana Gynther

Are you more of a fiction fan? Then this book will be one you love! A fictionalized account of socialite Lee Miller’s time in Paris, France, this book delves in to the art scene of the 1920s while recounting the main character’s transformation from photographic muse to photographic artist.

Humans of New York by Brandon Stanton Clickin Moms Blog book list

Humans of New York

by Brandon Stanton

This book reveals the power of a photograph to open the real story of a person. Brandon Stanton has roamed the streets of New York City in search of subjects whose faces have just as much to say as their words. This collection of portraits and conversations is the perfect reminder that the person sitting next to you is a subject worthy of art.

On Photography by Susan Sontag Clickin Moms Blog book list

On Photography

by Susan Sontag

A fascinating collection of essays, quotations, and thoughts, On Photography delves into how this artistic medium has changed the world, how we see the world, and how we see art. A must read for any photographer who wants to understand the importance of what she does.

TIME History's Greatest Images by Kelly Knaer and the editors of TIME Clickin Moms Blog book list

TIME History’s Greatest Images: The Worlds 100 Most Influential Photographs

by Kelly Knauer and the Editors of TIME

While there are sure to be arguments made for what makes an image “important,” you cannot deny the brilliance behind this collection. Whether the historical significance be in capturing an important figure, an important occasion, or an important discovery, these 100 images reveal the importance of photography in capturing it all.

Picture Perfect Practice by Roberto Valenzuela Clickin Moms Blog book list

Picture Perfect Practice

by Roberto Valenzuela

Ever feel overwhelmed by a difficult location, a subject who doesn’t know how to pose, or how to dial-in your camera settings? This book is for you! A self-training guide for photographers, Roberto Valenzuela breaks down how to overcome the challenges of photography to create images you love. Full of guidance and practical exercises, this book will make photographers at every level more confident.

Vivian Maier Street Photographer by Vivian Maier Clickin Moms blog book list

Vivian Maier: Street Photographer

by Vivian Maier

Even though her work was never seen until after her death, Vivian Maier is still considered to be one of the most accomplished street photographers of the 20th century. Through her work, you will be inspired by her attention to detail, her ability to find the perfect composition in any scene, and her unique point of view that makes her work so perfectly hers.

The Creative FIght by Chris Orwig Clickin Moms Blog book list

The Creative Fight

by Chris Orwig

Chris Orwig is here to assure you that creativity is not for a select lucky few. Instead, it is something that is worked for, earned, and available to anyone willing to push themselves to find it. This book will teach you how to stay inspired and tap into your own unique creativity so that you can create work that makes you proud.

Do you have a book that’s not on the list that you think is a must-read for photographers? Tell us about it in the comments below!

About the Author:

From the parent company Click & Company, Clickin Moms has revolutionized the photography industry as the first and largest organization to embrace and serve female photographers of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals.

