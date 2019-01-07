100 Female photographers to Watch in 2019

Alyssa Sorenson



Alyssa Sorenson has an eye for light and the unique gift of being able to see and capture details that get to the heart of a story.

Amy Shutt



Scrolling through Amy’s imagery is absolutely mesmerizing. Her photographs bring you right up close to some of the most beautiful creatures on the planet…both big and small…and every frame feels as though it was captured with the wonder and respect these animals deserve.

Anita



Anita’s outdoor photography feels as though it belongs in a storybook. Her wildlife subjects calmly interact with the camera as if they are having a quiet conversation with her, allowing the viewer to feel as though she is seeing something truly magical unfold.

Arielle Levy



Arielle has a knack for capturing her subjects in a way that gives them a clear point of view. It’s as if she is introducing you at a party to a girl that is going to be your new BFF. To capture personality like that in a way that doesn’t feel forced isn’t easy and Arielle has mastered it.

Beth Yarnelle Edwards



Beth Yarnelle Edwards has the unique ability to find the connections between people, places, and things, and depict those connections in photographs. Her colorful work is so full of personality and her ability to tell a story in a single frame is unparalleled. @BETHYARNELLEEDWARDS

Cami Turpin



Cami’s photographs of kids, and her own kids in particular, have an ease to them that makes you feel as though she is truly allowing her subjects to be themselves in front of the camera. For all the times we can try to force a vision, her work is a lesson in letting moments unfold naturally.

Carmody Baker



Carmody’s images are like the most beautiful trip around the world without the jet lag and TSA lines. Her use of color and geometry creates order in every frame and yet there is a softness that keeps her work from feeling cold or sterile. She is our favorite kind of travel photographer.

Céline Pannetier



Don’t let anyone tell you that you need a fancy camera to take beautiful images. Céline uses her phone camera to capture street scenes in a way that will make sure sure that you can hear the sounds, smell the scents, and feel the energy of the city.

Chloe Kim



Chloe’s work manages to be full of childhood magic and yet calm at the same time. There is a peaceful nature to her approach that makes her work exceptional.

Christina McLauchlin



Christina’s work combines moments and details in a way that weaves the narrative of her subjects in the most beautiful ways.

Daisy Gilardini



Daisy Gilardini’s stunning wildlife photography combines keen observation with a touch of humor that makes her images truly memorable.

Diana Hagues



Hoping to get in front of the camera more in 2019? Look no further than Diana Hagues to find your inspiration. Filled with artistic vision and masterful execution, Diana’s self portraiture will have you rushing to dust off your tripod.

Diana Zeyneb Alhindawi



Diana’s work often dives into subject matter that is painful, violent, and uncomfortable. And yet she approaches it with the most gentle honesty that encourages compassion rather than judgement, conversation in place of helplessness, and urges us to find beauty in the midst of hardship.

Elena Sanchez Blair



We don’t know anyone who captures the heart of a family like Elena. Her subjects feel totally at ease in front of her camera, allowing her to photograph them in ways that are unguarded, emotional, and authentic.

Elisabeth Brentano



Want to go on an adventure? Elisabeth’s work will take you on one! A keen observer and a photographer who simultaneously captures the whole environment and all the little details, Elisabeth Brentano makes you feel as though you are standing right next to her as she pushes the shutter button.

Elizabeth Blank



Allow us to introduce you to the queen of underwater child photography. Elizabeth’s work combines the otherworldliness of being underwater with the fun of being a kid to create images that are utterly mesmerizing.

Emilia Milonoff



Wildlife photography requires patience and an instinct for “the decisive moment.” Emilia’s work is the perfect example of the beauty that can emerge when both of these traits are present.

Francesca Marchese



Francescea elevates the joy of family and childhood into art with her beautiful tones and use of light.

Gretchen Yost



Gretchen Yost is a keen observer with a unique ability to capture a scene without imposing herself upon it. The result is photographs that are equally honest and beautiful.

Guilia Woergartner



Giulia’s work feels adventurous and soothing all at the same time. With stunning landscapes and a sharp use of color theory, her photographs are sure to inspire.

Iris Bergmann



Iris Bergmann utilizes color and composition in a way that makes her work feel organized and calculated in the best way possible.

Jenn Medrano



Sweet, whimiscal, and warm, Jenn’s work makes our hearts swell. The connection and trust that she has developed with the animals in front of her camera makes it possible for her to capture photographs that are unlike anything else out there.