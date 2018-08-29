10 Things the beginner drone photographer must know

Ever want to see what an image could look like from up above? Then aerial photography using a drone is for you! As an enthusiastic aerial photographer, I know these pointers will help those of you who are just beginning drone photography adventures.

Review your local and state laws

I want you to get photographs you love, but not at the expense of breaking the law! Be sure to research the laws and regulations in your location before setting-out with your drone.

Did you know that unmanned aircrafts are not permitted in any National Park in the United States? Each state has its own set of laws regarding the use of a drone (an unmanned aircraft) and they can vary widely by location. It is extremely important to review these laws and abide by them to avoid hefty fines.

Some states require you apply for a permit before flying your drone in a park while others are much more lax. If there is a shot you must have within a state park, requesting a permit from your state’s park office may be an option. Call your state’s park office or check online to inquire about the laws in your location.