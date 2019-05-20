If you are anything like us, you love a good accessory. Bring on all of the shoes and earrings and those leggings that magically make everything look better!

But our favorite accessories to talk about? CAMERA BAGS! Because when you are a Clickin Mom, your camera bag goes with you everywhere.

If you have ever shopped for a camera bag, you know that there are A LOT of options. There are backpacks and messenger bags, leather and nylon, zippers and snaps, and the list goes on and on. It can be overwhelming trying to pick something that looks great and keeps your gear safe!

That’s why we asked some of our favorite photographers from the Clickin Moms team to share their favorite camera bags and why they love them so much. With this list, you will have all the information you need to pick something that is perfect for you.