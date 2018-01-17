I recently discovered that sunrise is my favourite thing in the entire world. Growing up, I would enjoy sunsets and slept in.

These days, I’m in bed really early and up really early. I’ve matched my grandmother’s sleep schedule. But that’s okay, because I am IN LOVE with sunrise. I love the fresh new feel of the day and how you get warmer and warmer as the sun comes up.

I think this realization came to me on a trip to England last year. I was determined to wake up early to catch the ponies of Dartmoor at sunrise and they did not disappoint. It was so magical that I’ve kind of been chasing that high ever since.