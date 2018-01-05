For the longest time I found myself to be a straight on shooter.

Meaning, I would pose my subjects and photograph them from directly in front or behind.

I had a really hard time challenging myself to break that habit but when I finally did I really fell in love with my photography again. My portraits began to take on life and portray emotion and intimacy that I sought after but had a hard time achieving for a while.

Every session I challenged myself to break the rules and find a new shooting perspective even if it didn’t really work in the end. But what I discovered during the process was not just my failures but also my triumphs.

My eyes became open to not just pretty light, or strong composition but to meaningful, beautiful moments and connections that I helped to inspire through guided interactions and a new perspective!

So, I thought I would share with you some of the things I did to help me break out of my comfort zone and to create more interesting portraits.

1. Change your angle

Every time you photograph a subject in one position, place or pose, think about all the possible angles you can shoot from that one position.

Shooting from above not only creates a more flattering angle, it also provides the viewer with a unique and interesting perspective.