Do you ever look at beach pictures and think that you could never take images like that because your only option for beach photography is the public beach?

Well, that’s completely untrue, because I do it all the time!

With a few simple tips you’ll learn to shoot on a beach like no one else is there.

1. Zoom in

This is probably the easiest and most obvious tip, so let’s get it out of the way first. Check out the number of people on this beach. No way right? Well…you just have to zoom in.

I knew there wasn’t going to be any long shore images here, so I just went to the least crowded part of the water and got a few shots of my daughter.

If I zoom out a bit, you see the very crowded beach, but since I’ve moved so far away from the crowd it’s not horribly distracting.

2. Get to the beach early or stay late

The least crowded time of the beach is going to be between 8am-10am or around sunset, 7pm-9pm. We definitely make it a point to visit the beach during these hours.

I usually can find a less crowded spot on the beach and get some good images. Here, I was able to crop the people right out of the image. This was taken on a public beach right near the pier.

Save