Let’s rewind to Christmas morning eight years ago.

For months I had been dropping not-so-subtle hints to Mr. Bieser about wanting a “nice camera” and on this day I gleefully opened my very first DSLR: a Nikon D-something-thousand that held all the promise of capturing my family beautifully while giving me the creative outlet that I had been craving as a mother of young children.

I was filled to the brim with excitement and I couldn’t wait to start shooting.

So imagine my disappointment when those very first photos weren’t the frame-worthy images I had been dreaming of.

Why were my pictures so dark? And then why were they really bright? Why couldn’t I get that blurry background that I saw in magazines and why were my kids’ faces fuzzy when I tried to take a portrait?

Clearly there was something wrong with this camera!

Or not.

See, while I knew that a fancy camera held the potential to make my photographs better, I didn’t take the time to figure out how and why it could do that; I just thought it would come out of the box and create instant magic!

I would like to say that I quickly learned the error of my ways, but it took me YEARS to learn the lessons I am going to share with you in just one blog post…