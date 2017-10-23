Let’s face it, sometimes the lines in our photos aren’t perfectly straight.
Gasp!
It’s true but you’re in luck because there is an easy fix. Lightroom has a great feature for correcting lines, the Transform Panel.
The Transform Panel, located in Lightroom’s Develop Module after the Lens Correction Panel and before the Effects Panel, is a handy little tool that tends to get overlooked. It is great for fixing those distracting lens distortions that usually come when using a wide-angle lens.
With a few simple steps, your image can go from a little wonky to perfectly straight in just a few simple steps.
Below you’ll find a quick video showing you how I use the Transform Panel when straightening out lines and distortion. I’d also like to take a moment to clarify some options you’ll find in the Transform Panel.
Within the Transform Panel, you will find five Upright options you can use. This is what the options do:
- Auto: Fixes vertical and horizontal distortion.
- Guided: Instead of just one guide, this allows you to create two or more.
- Level: Fixes horizontal distortion.
- Vertical: Fixes vertical distortion.
- Full: Combines auto, level and vertical corrections.
Under the Upright options you’ll find seven sliders: Vertical, Horizontal, Rotate, Aspect, Scale, X Offset and Y Offset. Use the slider to manually adjust the perspective within your photo.
Sometimes correcting lines and distortion is a subtle fix like the example I’m using here and sometimes it’s a major fix. Whichever it is for you and your image, I guarantee it won’t be as difficult as you may originally think.
Read all previously published Lightroom tutorials.
This article was updated on October 23, 2017.
SPONSOR GIVEAWAY UPDATE!
The generous giveaway from AlbumExposure is now closed.
Congratulations to Krisanne who said, “Great tutorial – this is something I haven’t played with much in LR, so I’m happy to learn!!” on winning!
I love albums because they preserve your pictures in beautiful and organized way 🙂
Awesome tutorial thank you Monica!!!
That's pretty awesome how straight everything looks after editing. I'll definitely have to give this a try!
Thanks Monica for the tutorial. I certainly have some images that will benefit from this!
Great tutorial – this is something I haven't played with much in LR, so I'm happy to learn!!
This is a great post! Thank you for sharing, I always forget to use this tool in LR and it is really helpful!
Great tutorial. I am thinking I may have to invest in LR even though I have PS. I see several things that I REALLY like about LR. Thanks for sharing your knowledge! 🙂
this is a great tutorial! i have lr and never knew about this. thanks!!!!!!!!
Thanks for the tutorial! I still have a lot to learn about Lightroom… 🙂
Useful tops, definitely!
Another fabulous thing to know about LR. Thank you Monica! I love albums…there is nothing like being able to hold those precious moments in your hands!
Love albums because they are beautiful.
Thanks for this tutorial! … and I love photo Albums as a lasting way to preserve and share memories!
Oh wow, love the difference this made! I've take a few architectural shots in the past just for fun and they were all kinds of warped and funky looking. Thanks for the great tutorial Monica!
This is one of my favorite LR tools…I use it all the time! Thank you, Monica, for a great tutorial, and thank you, Album Exposure, for a wonderful giveaway!
i can think of so many photos that could use this little trick. fabulous tutorial, monica! and thanks album exposure for the awesome giveaway!
Thanks for this fabulous tutorial, Monica! I love seeing the before and after. Thanks for the giveaway!
Wow, what a difference!! Thanks, Monica! And what a great prize!! Thanks, Album Exposure!
I love how albums look but I hate making them! Would absolutely love to try Album Exposure!
What a great tip and cool giveaway!!
very cool, I never knew what that feature really did. thanks!
Wow! That image looks so much better. Thank you for showing us how to do that!
Great tutorial, Monica! As someone who has a few albums to create this year, Album Exposure sounds awesome! 🙂
Thanks for sharing Monica-I love seeing the side by side difference. Album Exposure sounds like an amazing tool. I love albums because its fun to see all the images in a nice neat package.
This was fantastic! Thanks for letting us sponsor such a great tutorial!
Also, for those of you who are curious about trying AlbumExposure out, you are more than welcome to sign up for a free trial to see if you like us! https://albumexposure.com/register Good luck everyone! 🙂
Thanks for sharing this LR information! The side-by-side really highlights the difference a minute or so of editing an make in a photo.
This is one of my very favorite tools in LR! I know your blog is on architecture – but I also LOVE to use the tool for my maternity clients to give them a little bit of that "department store mirror" effect when they're feeling a little more horizontal than vertical!
Thanks for the tips!! I LOVE distortion at times, but there are times when it's no bueno!
This looks awesome! I can't believe what a difference it made. Wow.
thanks so much for this post, I'm new to lightroom and love getting these quick tips!
Wow – I've been straightening with the crop tool but never realized I could fix perspective this way. Definitely bookmarking this tutorial!! Thanks for the great info and example, and thanks to AlbumExposure for the wonderful giveaway.
Helpful tips, thanks Monica. Would love to check out Album Exposure.
Great tutorial Monica! I loe the side by side comparison… what a difference!
Love albums because they get my pictures off my hard drive, to somewhere others can enjoy them too!
I love that feature!
Honestly, I am not big on "wall photos", but I could have a million photoalbums! I love how they tell a story and are so easy to look back on for years and years. People tend to keep wall photos more up to date and have them replaced with recent photos on a more regular basis, but will keep an album out for years and open it up to look back on the pictures and the memories! I think albums are a timeless keepsake, where wall photos tend to have a "best before" date.
Wow, what a great tutorial, thank you!
Great tutorial – thanks! I've used lens correction in LR3 but not to this extent. It's great to see there's more than meets the eye to that tool – much like there is with every other LR & PS tool!
Congrats to the winner of the giveaway 🙂
Awesome! I have never used that in LR. Thanks for sharing, can't wait to try it on some of my shots.