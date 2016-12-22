I’ve always found pullbacks really reassuring.

Not everyone has beautiful golden fields to work with, or amazing architecture, or colourful flower fields. The good thing is, those locations are totally unnecessary when it comes to creating compelling photography.

The most important thing?

Yep, you guessed it – light.

I’m lucky to live on Vancouver Island where there is a ton of natural beauty but finding light can create the same magic in an abandoned lot or cement playground.

On that note, I’m going to share a few pullbacks of my own. My goal is to inspire you to find some new (and maybe less than pretty) locations for your own photos!

1. The abandoned lot

I always get excited about empty lots, mostly because they look pretty awful in person and pretty great on the other side of the lens. Look for tall grasses, weeds, sticks – anything that will add texture and interest to your image. In this first example, the subject is backlit, which brings golden light through the weeds and grasses. Ta-da! DIY golden field.

In the second example, it was an overcast day. To contrast the soft, even light, we let the texture from this stick-filled lot add to the mood of the photos. I kept my aperture large to blur the background and soften the harsh edges of the sticks and create a dreamy feel.