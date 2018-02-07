So you bought those gorgeous presets that you’ve been eyeing all year long and now you can’t seem to figure out why your images still don’t look right.

I’m going to walk you through five simple ways to tweak your presets to make them work for your images and give you the look you’ve been trying to achieve.

Lightroom presets are a great way to speed up your workflow and to get the look you want to achieve without spending a lot of time making adjustments. Many of us have all spent a lot of money over the years purchasing presets from our favorite photographers so that we can achieve the same look as them in our own images.

Unfortunately, we tend to come across the same problem with almost every preset – one click of a preset just doesn’t get the job done.

Our images look nothing like the sample photos we drooled over before making our purchase.

I remember the first time I discovered what presets were and I was so excited until I edited that first image. I was devastated.

After all, I was just starting out in photography and it took me forever to save up the money to buy them. At the time, I didn’t have any income from photography and I certainly wasn’t going to get any income with images looking the way they did with those presets.

After a while, I realized that it takes some tweaking to get most presets to work for your images. Why? Your use of light, your camera settings and the type of camera you’re using will all make a difference in how the preset will affect your image.

Here are five simple ways to tweak your presets to make it work for you!

1. Exposure

Starting off with the correct exposure can make a big difference in how your preset will affect your image. It’s best to get the correct exposure in camera when shooting. However, you can adjust it in Lightroom if needed.

If your exposure is correct and your image still looks a bit off, sometimes even a little bump in exposure (0.1 to 0.3) or a slight decrease (-0.1 to -0.3) is all it takes for an image to look great with your chosen preset. In the sample below, I needed to increase exposure +0.7, which is more than usual, but it made a huge difference.