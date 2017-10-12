It’s time to pack up the kids and wave goodbye to deadlines.

Go on an adventure that will leave you snap happy and the kids’ imaginations running wild.

By the end of the adventure, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind photo series to share – because we all need more content for Instagram 😉

How do you create an adventurous photo series? It starts with picking an adventure and letting your imagination run wild.

Working as a maternity and newborn photographer in San Francisco, I was ready for a little photography fun that didn’t involved bellies and babies.

When I learned there were hidden fairy houses (yes, fairy houses) throughout the Bay Area I knew it would be the perfect adventure for my son. But more so, I knew it would make the perfect photography adventure for us both.

Plus, by having an adventure on the books, it meant I had activities planned for nearly a week. Gone were the days of trying to figure out what to do with a preschooler.

Here are a few things I learned along the way about how to plan for your adventure and how to get the most out of creating your photos series.

Research and plan.

Do the footwork ahead of time so you can focus your energy on the adventure itself and not the logistics of it. Admittedly, I spent hours researching the secret fairy houses. Then, I compiled a list of the fairy houses I wanted to find and the approximate locations.

I even found a Facebook group who’s mission was to make, discover and share fairy houses within’ a specific city. I joined the group to learn more.

Lastly, because my son is 3 years old, I enlisted his grandma to come on the adventure with us. First, because I knew it would make my son feel like it was an extra special adventure. Second, because I knew we’d be walking on the street and I wanted to ensure he was safe while I was setting up the shot.