Winning image above by Julia (juliac)

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Tradition’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Julia for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Angee Manns

Brandi

Candy Kempsey

Chiara Doveri

Crystal Gonsalves

Drea Eisenberg

Jamie Bates

Jen Cooke

Julie Audoux

Julie Peveto

Kelly Marleau

Lori

Mary Thomas

Monica Carlson

Sharrisa Paranada

Sheri Hubbs

Susan Watson Bahen

Tara Visconti

Theresa Ratermann

Wendy Bickis

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the CMblog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest we’ve asked for your best ‘Shadows’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the forum? Don’t forget that you can sign up today risk-free!