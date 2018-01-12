I wasn’t really sure what the outcome would be but I ventured through the murky waters of shooting in the dark. With a little trial and error, I made a little magic happen. Here’s how I️ pulled it off:

1. Use a slow shutter speed

When shooting in the dark or low-light settings it’s important to have a really steady grip, proper equipment or adequate lighting such as off camera flash.

I used a long exposure to capture the images you see here. I handheld my camera for all of the shots captured which resulted in some blur on moving objects.

Even if you have a solid, stable camera the subject is still moving somewhat. With a slow shutter speed you will see movement blurred in the final capture. Even the slightest movement will be picked up.

Although you see some movement in several of my images, I️ actually enjoy it in these photos. Having a slow shutter speed increases the camera shake or lack of focus in your images so a tripod can be helpful. I overshot during the festival to ensure a few good, usable captures.