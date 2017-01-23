When I had my first daughter almost four years ago, I was the typical, exhausted first time mom who wanted to capture every moment.

As a photographer, I felt added pressure to take great photos, photos that weren’t just cute, but told a story and showed emotion – award winning photos!

Putting that kind of pressure on myself, it was no wonder I quickly stopped picking up my camera at home. My house wasn’t always picture ready, my daughter wasn’t always cooperative (especially as she got older) and I certainly wasn’t in any condition to appear in photos on a regular basis.

Nothing was good enough.

Over time, I reevaluated. I gave up control and realized it’s the memories that matter most. I don’t need to shoot every day, all day, like it’s a job. I just need to live in the moment and use my camera to preserve the memories that mean the most.

Here are some tips that helped me to relax and find the beauty in my home life:

1. Capture everyday moments – not just special occasions

We tend to remember to take photos on the big occasions – birthdays, holidays, vacations – and neglect the daily moments, the small chores that take up most of our time with our children.

Start taking your camera out to document the little daily tasks that don’t seem so important now. Photograph bath time and mealtime, drawing pictures, playing with dolls, snuggling in bed – moments in your day that might seem mundane now, but that you will want to remember as your kids grow and change.

2. Keep your camera out at home

If my camera is tucked away in its bag in the back of a closet, I’m not getting it out. Whatever moment I want to capture will likely have passed by the time I dig it out, and all that effort will have been wasted. So I leave my camera out wherever is most convenient, toting it from room to room throughout the day. It is often as convenient to access as my phone camera.

I know that a camera is a big investment and it might feel like it’s safest to keep it in its padded case, but the real investment is in the moments it captures. So leave it out.

3. Know your camera and shoot in manual

I know you have heard this advice before. Maybe you thought you could get away without learning to shoot in manual? But I promise you that the number one thing that will improve the images that you are able to capture is selecting all of your camera’s settings: aperture, shutter speed, ISO.

Set your camera to manual and if you are shooting every day in your home, before long, it will be second nature. Without even thinking about it, you’ll be turning the dials, snapping them to the correct settings. There are lots of articles that get into the nitty gritty of why manual is superior. I encourage you to give it a try so your images match the beauty that you see in your home.

4. Change your perspective

When you’re shooting in your home on a regular basis, you come to know every room inside and out. When I’m photographing my little ones, I try to choose the angle that best captures the story that’s unfolding.

That could mean standing above and shooting down or getting down on my kids’ level. It could mean including the entire room in the shot, or focusing just on my baby’s hands. Think about the most important elements in the moment that you’re trying to capture and shoot to highlight those aspects.

5. Add depth to your images

I love to add interest to an image by shooting through objects and using the foreground to frame my subject.

I’ll stand back outside of the doorway to capture my daughter quietly playing without disturbing her or I’ll capture activity happening in the foreground and background simultaneously. Shooting through stair rails, plants and windows are all great options. Get creative and play with all the space that your home has to offer to help keep your images fresh and unique.