Underwater photography is a world in itself and one that I think every photographer would enjoy trying out at least a few times.

For me, it actually took getting a pool in my backyard to even think of shooting underwater.

It sounded too messy, too pricey and risky in terms of my equipment. But once I had a pool, I did some research and learned underwater photography is not as hard or expensive as I thought.

And after shooting underwater for a short time, it’s one of my top selling stock photography types and most published work. Who knew?

I’m happy to be able to share a few tips that I’ve learned just by playing around in a pool with a camera!

1. Don’t think you have to spend the big bucks.

I think many people are dissuaded by underwater photography once they look up the price of housing. Spending more than a few hundred bucks on something you’re not sure you’ll use (or even like) is a tough pill to swallow.

While the high-end types of housing are amazing and something I’d love one day, having one of these hasn’t been essential for me to go underwater. I started with a camera designed to go everywhere including underwater, the Olympus Tough TG-4. It can shoot RAW and the ability to edit in RAW gave me the creative control I wanted on my final images.

Even better, I was comfortable enough to have it with me while just hanging out and having fun. I was able to get in some shots myself and could even hand the camera over to my kids, who got some amazing shots of their own. I truly think if you are just doing this for yourself, a point-and-shoot camera with underwater capabilities and RAW shooting might be all you need.