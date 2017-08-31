Put your hand up if you love backlight but struggle with it?

Yep, that was me, too.

But there is something particularly magical and elusive about backlight and it’s so worth learning.

Truth be told, backlight used to scare the bejesus out of me. I avoided it at all costs.

Then, I challenged myself to shoot backlight only for a whole month. Now it’s my most favourite light to use. It adds depth, emotion and magic to images.

I spent hours upon hours analyzing backlit images I loved from other photographers, read every tutorial I could get my hand on, and practiced a ton. There were epic fails when I practiced but the more I pushed, the less fails I had.

Since then, I’ve discovered there are a few lighting scenarios where I can’t resist backligting!

When the sun has just set.

I love a great silhouette, where your subject is nice and dark, but with just enough detail to understand their shape and emotion and lots of detail in the sky so you get to enjoy all the rich colours of the sunset.

Spot meter for the highlights in the sky. I often find I am underexposing by metering at least 2-3 stops to the left in these situations.

Make sure your subject has a defined shape and you can see details like fingers or hair blowing behind her. You don’t want her to look like a blob.

Get all that sorted before photographing your subjects.

When the sun is just above the horizon line.

What about a bright sunlight silhouette? This situation can be a bit hard as the light is so contrasty.

Again, I find spot metering for the highlights very useful, stopping down as many as 5 stops here.

Make sure the light is highlighting your subject, creating beautiful rim light and separating him/her from the background.

Consider converting to black and white to get the rich contrast blacks and highlights give, adding depth.

This created one of my favourite images of my daughter (below left). We love going to the beach so she can dig and make sandcastles. As we were walking along, I noticed the sun streaming over the mountain and I just couldn’t resist taking a shot.

There’s a whole lot I love about this image. I love how the little bit of out of focus gives her movement and we see the shape of the spade so well and she looks so intent on where she’s going. The puddle of light at her feet brings your attention straight to her, the rim of light in her hair and the flair where the light is coming over all help to add magic to it.

