We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!
Today we have Jessica Nelson, Click Pro and a wonderful nature photographer, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.
1. My family
I am very fortunate to have such a wonderful and supportive family who, most of the time, doesn’t get too cranky with me when I want to do a fun selfie photo shoot of us for our yearly family photo or drag them out on birding expeditions.
I love spending time with all of us together on family vacations as well as one on one with each one of my kids and a date night here and there with my encouraging hubby.
2. Traveling
We love to travel as a family, whether it’s camping in our 5th wheel, taking a cruise or just going to the beach.
My kids love to go on adventures to new places and see the world, whether they are close or far. I know I am instilling long lasting memories in my kids because we often reminisce about each of these vacations and how much they enjoyed them.
3. Sigma 150-600C
The Sigma 150-600mm is my most used lens in my collection.
I love the sharpness of this lens and how I can get up close and personal with nature without disturbing anything. It’s a heavy lens but it is so very worth it.
4. Canon 100L macro lens
This is probably my second most used lens, the Canon 100L macro.
I just adore macro and I really love being able to capture the small details of even the most mundane subjects as well as some beautiful insects and flowers.
5. Helios 44-4 lens
This little power lens I bought used from Russia and it is my go to for freelensing.
I love how easy it is to use and how I can get some amazing bokeh and flare when I use it. I also love using it when I do my monthly one-second movies while freelensing.
6. Birding apps
7. Animals
I love animals, all of them. I love having a little feisty doggie and I love to be around lots of other animals.
We also have a hamster, Mr. Pickles, and two hermit crabs.
8. Summertime
This is definitely my favorite of all seasons. I am so not a cold weather person and I just love the hot, humid and long days that summer brings.
My goal in life is to move to a place with a warm climate all year long.
9. Canon cameras
I have two main cameras and I use them about the same amount of time.
The Canon 5D Mark III is my go-to for macro and nature shots, freelensing and for people photography. My Canon 7D Mark II is my go-to for nature shooting because it’s almost as fast as the birds I am trying to capture.
10. BlackRapid Double Breathe Camera Harness
I may look like a total geek when I am out birding because I like to carry both of my cameras with me. On my right side I carry my Canon 7D with the Sigma and on my left side I carry my Canon 5D with either my macro or Helios.
If I am out for a birding hike, I don’t want to miss any opportunities to capture macro as well so I will take the funny looks as I wear my amazingly comfortable backpack strap. The BlackRapid Double Breathe Camera Harness makes it possible to carry everything I need on me.
Jessica, I loved reading about your favorite things! I just bought my sister a Vera Bradley purse for Christmas – such a cute store! 🙂 I need to go check out your backpack…I think that is my next purchase. <3
Um, what is it about office supplies?!! I could organize, label and buy them all day long!! Thanks for sharing your favs!
I love so many of these things too, Jessica! I have a collection of Vera Bradley bags. My house can never have too many pencils! Love your Judaica collection too!
I loved reading more about you!!! I’m also a huge collector of pens and stationary and all things office. They just make me smile.
Thank you so much for sharing, Jessica! I love learning more about you – and we have the office supply obsession in common <3
How fun to learn more about you, Jessica! I have a thing for pens too and used to beg my mom to bring me pens home from her office when I was little. 🙂 And I’m totally with you on Vera Bradley! They’re not as popular out here though so I always get asked if I made it myself, lol. 🙂
Thanks for sharing all of this Jessica! I use the We R Memory Keeper pages to store my prints, too! It’s great to hear that you print and scrapbook your beautiful images!
Love reading this Jessica and I’m jealous of all that film. <3
I loved learning more about you, Jessica! I’m right there with you about L lenses, the 24-70 was my first too and it started a lens-envy obsession!! Unfortunately there are quite a few remaining on my wish list haha!
So fun reading more about you Jessica! I’m a scrapbooker too 🙂
I think you and I would get along just fine, Jessica! I have a Vera Bradley bag that I love! And, now because of your “favorite things” post, I know have a backpack camera bag and a scrapbooking system on my list of needs! <3 Great post! I always enjoy getting to know people better through their favorite things!
How am I just now seeing this? Loved reading about you. And I clearly need to hire you to organize my own office supplies. I “collect” them simply because I misplace the ones I already own and then buy more. 🙂 And yay for bag recommendations!
Ah yes, L lenses. I have a love affair with mine, too! I am really looking forward to seeing more of your film work, Jessica!
Raising my hand. Fellow office supply junkie, here. 🙂 Though, I don’t need a pen from everywhere I visit. You can be sure I notice if their pens write nicely, though!! It was great to read more about you, Jessica.
Thanks so much guys. <3
Back to school shopping was my favorite, I love office supplies!
Loved this Jessica! I had no idea that you shot film! Your favorite things are awesome and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for you you get more Judaica!! 🙂
how fun are these, jessica! my daughter is a HUGE vera bradley fan… she has the whole family constantly identifying the patterns when we spot them on the street.
Loved getting to know you better. You are such real people Jessica!! Happy Chanukah <3