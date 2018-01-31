Share28
We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!

Today we have Jessica Nelson, Click Pro and a wonderful nature photographer, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.

1. My family

I am very fortunate to have such a wonderful and supportive family who, most of the time, doesn’t get too cranky with me when I want to do a fun selfie photo shoot of us for our yearly family photo or drag them out on birding expeditions.

I love spending time with all of us together on family vacations as well as one on one with each one of my kids and a date night here and there with my encouraging hubby.

2. Traveling

We love to travel as a family, whether it’s camping in our 5th wheel, taking a cruise or just going to the beach.

My kids love to go on adventures to new places and see the world, whether they are close or far. I know I am instilling long lasting memories in my kids because we often reminisce about each of these vacations and how much they enjoyed them.

3. Sigma 150-600C

The Sigma 150-600mm is my most used lens in my collection.

I love the sharpness of this lens and how I can get up close and personal with nature without disturbing anything. It’s a heavy lens but it is so very worth it.

4. Canon 100L macro lens

This is probably my second most used lens, the Canon 100L macro.

I just adore macro and I really love being able to capture the small details of even the most mundane subjects as well as some beautiful insects and flowers.

5. Helios 44-4 lens

This little power lens I bought used from Russia and it is my go to for freelensing.

I love how easy it is to use and how I can get some amazing bokeh and flare when I use it. I also love using it when I do my monthly one-second movies while freelensing.

6. Birding apps

I have a variety of birding apps on my phone (Audubon, eBird and Merlin) that I use when I am out in the field or at home when I am away from my desk reference.

These are a great way to look up birds I may have just seen or listen to bird calls so I can and try to identify what I am hearing.

7. Animals

I love animals, all of them. I love having a little feisty doggie and I love to be around lots of other animals.

We also have a hamster, Mr. Pickles, and two hermit crabs.

8. Summertime

This is definitely my favorite of all seasons. I am so not a cold weather person and I just love the hot, humid and long days that summer brings.

My goal in life is to move to a place with a warm climate all year long.

9. Canon cameras

I have two main cameras and I use them about the same amount of time.

The Canon 5D Mark III is my go-to for macro and nature shots, freelensing and for people photography. My Canon 7D Mark II is my go-to for nature shooting because it’s almost as fast as the birds I am trying to capture.

10. BlackRapid Double Breathe Camera Harness

I may look like a total geek when I am out birding because I like to carry both of my cameras with me. On my right side I carry my Canon 7D with the Sigma and on my left side I carry my Canon 5D with either my macro or Helios.

If I am out for a birding hike, I don’t want to miss any opportunities to capture macro as well so I will take the funny looks as I wear my amazingly comfortable backpack strap. The BlackRapid Double Breathe Camera Harness makes it possible to carry everything I need on me.

