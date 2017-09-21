Looking for a personal photography project but don’t have a lot of time?

Maybe a Take Ten challenge can help.

Whether you are just starting out or have been working in the industry for many years, there can be periods of time when you are not feeling very creative and a personal project can be just the key to jump start your creativity. But let’s face it, life is busy!

Finding the time needed to dedicate to a personal project such as a Project 365 or even a 30-day challenge can seem almost impossible. This is especially true if you have a session to edit or piles of laundry magically growing before your eyes.

Perhaps a Take Ten challenge can be the perfect mini-project needed to get you out of that creative rut without sacrificing too much time out of your busy schedule.

What is a Take Ten challenge?

When I do a Take Ten challenge, I pick a subject then try to create ten different images. Achieving a variety of looks can be done with changes in composition, angles, backgrounds, lighting and editing. My favourite genre for this type of challenge is still life, especially flowers.