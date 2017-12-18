With shorter days and colder temperature, many photographers struggle getting out their cameras during winter.

However, the icy weather brings beautiful snow which can provide great inspiration.

Photographing macro snowflakes can be a fun and rewarding winter challenge, especially since no two snowflakes are the same!

Gear

Many snowflakes are only millimeters in diameter. This means you’ll need a way for your camera to magnify the snowflakes and get as close as possible. A few options are:

Macro lens:

A macro lens that can provide a 1:1 magnification factor is a great starting point. Macro extension tubes: These fit between the camera body and the lens and extend the lens to get closer to the subject. They can be used individually or stacked together.

Macro filters:

Like reading glasses for your camera, these attach to the end of the lens and provide magnification. Mobile macro lens: These small, light lenses attach directly to your smartphone, making them a great option if you don’t want to take your nice camera outside in the snow. You might also be surprised by the quality of the photos as the cameras on most smartphones are getting better each year. (all the photos here were taken with my iPhone and olloclip)

Be sure to take care when bringing your camera in and out of cold, wet weather. Use a camera cover to avoid water damage while you’re outside.

Then, before coming back inside, place your camera in a zipped bag. Once inside, wait until it has come to room temperature before taking it out of the bag.